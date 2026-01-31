Sadhvi Prem Baisa's death to be probed by Rajasthan SIT, case of unnatural death lodged Sadhvi Prem Baisa died under suspicious circumstances on the evening of January 28 in Jodhpur after being administered an injection for a health ailment. The sudden death left millions of her followers and members of the saint community in deep shock and mourning.

Jodhpur:

The Rajasthan government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the suspicious death of religious preacher Sadhvi Prem Baisa in Jodhpur, officials said on Saturday. ACP Chhavi Sharma has been appointed as the chief of the SIT, while Boranada police station officer Shakeel and a cyber expert have been included in the investigation team.

A case has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Prem Baisa’s father Veeram Nath. Police have booked the matter under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, treating it as a case of unnatural death.

A mysterious death due to an injection

Sadhvi Prem Baisa died under suspicious circumstances on the evening of January 28 in Jodhpur. Her sudden death has left millions of her followers and members of the saint community in deep shock and mourning, while also raising serious questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to sources, Prem Baisa, aged around 23 to 25, was staying at her ashram in Pal village when her health suddenly deteriorated. A compounder was called to the ashram and administered an injection. Soon after, her condition worsened further. She was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead at around 5:30 pm. Police said she had already died before reaching the hospital.

What police said

Police stated that the sadhvi had been suffering from a fever and had received in house medication at the ashram. ACP West Chhavi Sharma said the 25 year old was brought to a private hospital by her father and a young man in a car at around 6 pm. After examination, doctors declared her dead.

Instagram post adds to suspicion

The case took a dramatic turn after a purported suicide note appeared on her official Instagram handle a few hours after her death on Wednesday evening. In the post, the sadhvi referred to an agnipariksha or trial by fire that she said was denied to her and expressed hope for justice after her death. The post further deepened suspicions surrounding the incident.

Following the news of her death, a large number of devotees gathered at the ashram. They raised slogans and demanded a fair and transparent investigation into what they described as her sudden and suspicious death. Police said the SIT will examine all aspects of the case, including medical treatment, the Instagram post, and digital evidence.

