Rajasthan weather update: Temperatures expected to drop by 5 degrees Celsius as cold wave grips state

Several parts of Rajasthan came under the grip of severe cold wave with visibility being reduced in Jaipur due to dense fog conditions. The temperature was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius in Jaipur on Monday morning. People have been using bonfires to beat the bitter cold, while government night shelters for the poor and homeless have aided in providing refuge from the harsh winter.

The locals shared that it has become difficult to carry out daily tasks as intense cold can be experienced in the city. "We have been experiencing an intense cold for three days. My hands and feet are not working. The cold increased due to rain, although pollution decreased. A large number of people have been coming to have tea since morning," said a local tea stall owner in Jaipur.

Temperatures to dip further: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a gradual fall in temperatures across parts of northwest and central India, including Delhi, over the next few days.

Dr Naresh Kumar, an IMD scientist, stated that temperatures are expected to drop by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in many regions. The IMD has also forecast dense to very dense fog in Punjab and Haryana for the next two days, which is likely to affect visibility and could lead to disruptions in travel.

While temperatures have been above normal for this time of year, the IMD expects them to return to more typical levels in the coming days.

(With ANI inputs)