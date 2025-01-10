Rajasthan weather update: Cold wave persists in state, IMD predicts rain due to new western disturbance

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Cold wave in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan weather update: Cold conditions persisted in many areas of Rajasthan with the lowest temperature recorded at 3.3 degrees Celsius in Karauli. According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, due to the activation of a new western disturbance, there is a possibility of rain in some parts of the state on January 10 and 11. Due to its effect, the minimum and maximum temperature may increase by two to four degrees in the next 24 hours.

There is a possibility of light rain with thunder in Jodhpur, Bikaner division and Shekhawati region on the night of January 10. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder in some parts of Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions on January 11 along with hailstorms in some places.

From January 12, dry weather is likely to prevail across the state, with dense fog likely in some places. During this period, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 3.3 degrees Celsius in Karauli. Apart from this, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.4 degrees in Fatehpur, 4.3 degrees in Dausa, 4.4 degrees in Sangaria, 5.4 degrees in Churu and 5.6 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar.

North India reels under cold wave

It should be noted here that cold weather conditions continue to prevail across North India, intensifying discomfort for residents. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures have dropped significantly in many regions, with dense fog and biting winds adding to the chill.

The IMD has reported that cold waves are likely to persist for the coming days, with minimum temperatures remaining below normal in several northern states. The weather office also warned of dense to very dense fog in the early mornings and late evenings, which could impact visibility and disrupt transportation.

States like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Rajasthan have experienced severe cold, with many areas recording temperatures close to the freezing point. Residents are advised to stay warm and cautious, especially while travelling during low-visibility periods caused by fog. The IMD has urged people to keep monitoring weather updates and take necessary precautions to stay safe amid the continuing cold wave.

(With PTI inputs)