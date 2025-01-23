Rajasthan weather update: Light rains in parts of state due to fresh western disturbance

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Western disturbance triggers light rains in parts of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan weather update: Several parts of Rajasthan witnessed light rains on Wednesday night under the influence of a new western disturbance. The rain brought slight relief from the prevailing dry conditions, while some regions experienced a drop in temperature.

The Meteorological Department reported light to moderate rainfall across various locations in the state over the past 24 hours, ending Thursday morning. This weather phenomenon is attributed to the western disturbance which often brings unseasonal showers to northwestern India during this time of the year.

As per the weather department, Bharatpur received 2.0 mm of rain while Toda Bhim and Bayana one 1 mm. The minimum temperature in the state was 5.5 degrees Celsius, recorded at Fatehpur Thursday morning. The minimum temperature at Churu was 7.4 degrees Celsius, Pilani 8.0 degrees Celsius, Sangaria 8.1 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer 8.6 degrees Celsius and Sirohi 8.9 degrees Celsius.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the capital city of Jaipur were 24.0 and 15 degrees Celsius respectively.

What is Western disturbance?

A western disturbance is a weather phenomenon characterized by an extratropical storm originating in the Mediterranean region. It travels eastward, influenced by high-altitude westerly winds, and affects weather conditions over the Indian subcontinent, particularly during the winter months. These disturbances are so named because they approach India from the west.

Western disturbances are areas of low atmospheric pressure that carry moisture from the Mediterranean Sea, the Caspian Sea, and the Atlantic Ocean. When these systems move into northwest India, they often bring rainfall, snowfall, and cloudy weather, especially in the northern states like Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Rajasthan.

(With PTI inputs)

