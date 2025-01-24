Friday, January 24, 2025
     
  Rajasthan: Three die as bus collides with car in Bikaner

Rajasthan: The impact of the collision was so severe that the victims were taken out of the car by cutting the vehicle.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Bikaner Published : Jan 24, 2025 13:50 IST, Updated : Jan 24, 2025 13:59 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Three die as bus collides with car in Rajasthan's Bikaner.

Rajasthan: A woman and her daughter were among three people killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a car in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Friday, police said. The accident occurred on the Bikaner-Jaipur national highway in Keetasar village of Sridungargarh town.

The bus was on its way to Jaipur, Sridungargarh Station House Officer, Jitendra Kumar said. The deceased were identified as Bala Kanwar, a resident of Rajiyasar and driver Arif, a resident of Padihara. Bala Kanwar's daughter was rushed to a government hospital in Sridungargarh in a serious condition, where she succumbed to her injuries.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

