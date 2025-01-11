Rajasthan: Stray bull impales student’s chest in Sikar, in critical condition

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SK Hospital

In a shocking incident on Friday evening, an 18-year-old student, Vinod, was severely injured when a stray bull suddenly appeared in front of his bike while he was returning home after attending coaching classes. The collision with the bull caused the animal to impale Vinod's chest with its horns, resulting in broken ribs. Residents immediately rushed him to the SK Hospital in Sikar, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Details of incident

Vinod's father, Karandeep, shared that the incident occurred around 6:30 PM near the Gurudwara in the Ramleela Ground area. As Vinod was riding his bike home, a stray bull appeared in front of him. The bull's sudden appearance led to the bike colliding with it, and the animal’s horns pierced Vinod's chest by around 2 to 3 inches, causing significant injuries and fractured ribs. His condition remains critical, and he is receiving medical care at the hospital.

Ongoing issue of stray Animal attacks

This is not the first time that stray animals have caused harm in Sikar. The city has been grappling with the issue of stray cattle roaming the streets, often leading to dangerous situations. Many incidents have resulted in injuries and even fatalities, yet the local administration has failed to implement effective and long-term solutions to control the population of stray animals.

Despite protests from residents and businesses, the administration’s response has been insufficient. Temporary campaigns are periodically launched to capture the animals, but once these efforts subside, the strays return to the streets, continuing to pose a threat.

