Rajasthan: Shri Sanwaliya Seth Temple collects over Rs 22 crore in donations and offerings in July | Video Rajasthan: In July 2025, the temple’s donation office reported receiving Rs 6,09,69,478 through cash, money orders, 1.033 kg of gold, and 124.4 kg of silver. When these figures were added to the treasury collections, the total donations for the month rose to a notable Rs 28,32,45,555.

Chittorgarh:

The revered Krishna shrine of Shri Sanwaliya Seth in Rajasthan's Mewar witnessed an impressive collection of Rs 28.32 crore this July, combining donations from the temple treasury and offerings received through the donation office. The accounting, conducted over six phases, concluded on Thursday under the supervision of the temple board.

Treasury donations cross Rs 22 crore

The temple treasury alone accounted for Rs 22,22,76,077 in donations. The six-phase counting process, which began after the Rajbhog Aarti on Chaturdashi, revealed the following phase-wise collections:

Phase 1: Rs 7.15 crore Phase 2: Rs 3.35 crore Phase 3: Rs 7.63 crore (including Rs 25 lakh in smaller denominations) Phase 4: Rs 3 crore Phase 5: Rs 88.65 lakh Phase 6 (Final Phase): Rs 20.85 lakh

Additionally, the treasury yielded 410 grams of gold and 80.5 kilograms of silver during this period.

Offerings received via cash and money orders

Separately, the temple’s donation office registered contributions amounting to Rs 6,09,69,478. These came in the form of cash and money orders, alongside 1.033 kg of gold and 124.4 kg of silver. When combined with the treasury figures, the total donations for July 2025 reached an impressive Rs 28,32,45,555, along with 1.443 kg of gold and over 204 kg of silver.

Supervised and transparent counting process

The final phase of counting was carried out under the leadership of Shri Hazaridas Vaishnav, Chairman of the Shri Sanwaliyaji Temple Board.

Other officials present included:

Shivshankar Parik, Administrative Officer (I) and Naib Tehsildar

Rajendra Singh, Administrative Officer (II) and Accountant

Bherugiri Goswami, Property & Temple Operations In-Charge

Gulab Singh, Security Officer

Lehrilal Gadri, Infrastructure In-Charge

Kalulal Teli, Senior Assistant

Manohar Sharma, Store In-Charge

Officials from regional banks also participated in the counting to ensure transparency and accurate record-keeping. The monthly counting process at Shri Sanwaliya Seth Temple continues to reflect the deep faith and generosity of devotees, both local and across India.