Rajasthan: Shri Sanwaliya Seth Temple collects over Rs 22 crore in donations and offerings in July | Video

The revered Krishna shrine of Shri Sanwaliya Seth in Rajasthan's Mewar witnessed an impressive collection of Rs 28.32 crore this July, combining donations from the temple treasury and offerings received through the donation office. The accounting, conducted over six phases, concluded on Thursday under the supervision of the temple board.
Treasury donations cross Rs 22 crore
The temple treasury alone accounted for Rs 22,22,76,077 in donations. The six-phase counting process, which began after the Rajbhog Aarti on Chaturdashi, revealed the following phase-wise collections:
- Phase 1: Rs 7.15 crore
- Phase 2: Rs 3.35 crore
- Phase 3: Rs 7.63 crore (including Rs 25 lakh in smaller denominations)
- Phase 4: Rs 3 crore
- Phase 5: Rs 88.65 lakh
- Phase 6 (Final Phase): Rs 20.85 lakh
Additionally, the treasury yielded 410 grams of gold and 80.5 kilograms of silver during this period.
Offerings received via cash and money orders
Separately, the temple’s donation office registered contributions amounting to Rs 6,09,69,478. These came in the form of cash and money orders, alongside 1.033 kg of gold and 124.4 kg of silver. When combined with the treasury figures, the total donations for July 2025 reached an impressive Rs 28,32,45,555, along with 1.443 kg of gold and over 204 kg of silver.
Supervised and transparent counting process
The final phase of counting was carried out under the leadership of Shri Hazaridas Vaishnav, Chairman of the Shri Sanwaliyaji Temple Board.
Other officials present included:
- Shivshankar Parik, Administrative Officer (I) and Naib Tehsildar
- Rajendra Singh, Administrative Officer (II) and Accountant
- Bherugiri Goswami, Property & Temple Operations In-Charge
- Gulab Singh, Security Officer
- Lehrilal Gadri, Infrastructure In-Charge
- Kalulal Teli, Senior Assistant
- Manohar Sharma, Store In-Charge
Officials from regional banks also participated in the counting to ensure transparency and accurate record-keeping. The monthly counting process at Shri Sanwaliya Seth Temple continues to reflect the deep faith and generosity of devotees, both local and across India.