Rajasthan shocker: Man ties wife to motorcycle, drags around village for wanting to visit sister | Video

A disturbing video is going viral on social media where a woman can be seen tied to a motorcycle and being dragged across rocky ground by her husband in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan. In the 40-second video, three people—including another woman and the individual recording the incident—are visible, yet none of them intervened in the matter.

After physically assaulting her, the man dismounted and stood over the injured woman, who was in severe pain and crying from the trauma. The man was arrested after the video went viral on social media.

The man has been identified as 32-year-old Premaram Meghwal. In the video, a woman was seen with her legs tied to a motorcycle and being dragged, while she screamed for help, across the rocky ground for several seconds by her husband.

Talking about the incident, Nagaur's Superintendent of Police Narayan Singh Togas said that the incident involves a woman who insisted on visiting her sister in Jaisalmer against her husband's wishes. Despite her husband's repeated refusal, she persisted and intended to go with her sister. This made her husband angry and he tied her to the back of his motorcycle and dragged her, an act that was captured in the viral video.

After the matter came to limelight, Panchaudi police station assistant sub-inspector Surendra Kumar stated that the alleged incident was reported nearly a month ago in Naharsinghpura village.

The victim, now residing with her relatives, did not report the incident to the authorities but the accused was arrested on Monday for causing a public disturbance, police said.