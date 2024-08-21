Rajasthan sees mix impact of Bharat Bandh, normal life largely unaffected

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The Bharat Bandh called by 21 groups against the Supreme Court order allowing the provision of creamy layer in SC and ST categories, evoked a mixed response in Rajasthan, with normal life remaining largely unaffected. Although the essential services were kept out of the bandh, public transport too remained unaffected on the Wednesday morning.

In some districts, shops and schools were closed while mobile internet services were suspended in Bharatpur due to the call for bandh. In some areas, commuters faced inconvenience as fewer roadway buses were available. Moreover, the administration made elaborate security arrangements across the state to maintain law and order. General Secretary of Jaipur Vyapar Mahasangh Suresh Saini said market associations in the city voluntarily decided to keep shops closed to avoid any inconvenience to shopkeepers and customers due to the bandh.

Protest rally in Jaipur

The SC and ST communities' members gathered at Jaipur's Ram Niwas Garden to join a protest rally which was to pass through various markets including Chaura Rasta, Johari Bazar, Tripolia Bazar and MI Road. The rally was held by SC ST Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti in Jaipur. Other market areas like Tonk Road, Bajaj Nagar and Malviya Nagar were also closed. Some shops, however, were open.

Home Department directs to maintain law and order

A Home Department official stated that the instructions have been given to police officials across districts to ensure public safety and law and order during the bandh. Additional police teams have been deployed in the districts to prevent any untoward incidents. In an advisory issued by Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph, urged to maintain law and order in all police station areas of the Commissionerate.

Rajasthan Roadways issues safe operation orders

The Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) has also issued orders for the safe operation of all the buses. RSRTC Chairman and MD Shreya Guha said that given the Bharat Bandh, all chief managers, MDs and traffic managers have been directed to remain present at the headquarters.

(With PTI Inputs)

