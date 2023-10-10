Tuesday, October 10, 2023
     
Rajasthan's BJP unit to write to EC for change of polling date, claim sources | Know the reason

In 2018, voter turnout in Rajasthan Assembly polls was recorded at 74.71 per cent and this time too the election department has made concentrated efforts to increase the voter turnout in the Assembly election.

Reported By : Manish Bhattacharya Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Jaipur
Updated on: October 10, 2023 13:49 IST
BJP's Vasundhara Raje with JP Nadda
Image Source : PTI BJP's Vasundhara Raje with JP Nadda

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday said that it is going to write to the Election Commission for a change of polling date - November 23. The Election Commission (EC) announced on Monday that voting for all 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan will take place on November 23 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

According to the saffron brigade, which is looking to bounce back in the state, reasoned that November 23 is Dev Uthani Ekadashi. On this auspicious occasion, when the state is scheduled to go to polls, more than 45,000 weddings are likely to take place in the state, and the people involved in the business claim that this could hurt the voting percentage. The wedding venues are already booked and full-scale wedding ceremonies will be held on November 23.

The chief electoral officer on Monday announced that there are 51,756 polling booths across the state. A few new booths have been set up for a small number of voters in order to encourage people to vote. More than 5.27 crore voters, including 2.75 crore male and 2.51 crore female voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise in this election, according to the final voter list. About 22 lakh voters aged between 18 and 19 years will cast their votes for the first time.

'Farewell of BJP': Congress outlines its commitments as Assembly polls are announced in 5 states

Rajasthan: BJP releases first list of 41 candidates, Rajyavardhan Rathore to contest polls

After BJP, BSP announces first list of 5 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections

Rajasthan polls: 'Yogi of Rajasthan' to contest election on BJP ticket, know about Baba Balaknath

