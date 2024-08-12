Jaipur airport flooded amid heavy rains, passengers face difficulties to board flights | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Jaipur airport has been flooded amid heavy rains.

The Jaipur airport was on Monday flooded as heavy rains wreaked havoc in Rajasthan. Videos, accessed by India TV team, showed passengers wading through the waterlogged airport to board their flight services. Many were also seen have difficulty in boarding their connecting flight to their next destination. The development comes as incessant rain has thrown nornal life out of gear in many districts of Rajasthan, including the capital Jaipur.

As per a report by news agency PTI, a record 118 mm rainfall has been recorded in Jaipur in the last 24 hours and the spell is still continuing.

In the meantime, a holiday has been declared in schools in many districts, including Bharatpur, Karauli, Dausa and Sawai Madhopur.

Heavy rains started at around 5 am on Monday in many areas and continued intermittently till 9 am. because of the heavy rains. several many low-lying areas were flooded.

Schools closed in Jaipur

keeping the inclement weather in mind, the Education Department declared a holiday in schools on Monday in many districts, including Jaipur.

Amid heavy rains in many districts of the state and warnings of active monsoon, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma held a meeting of senior officials on Sunday and he directed them to provide all possible and quick relief in the affected areas and to focus on disaster management activities by giving top priority to rescue work.

20 dead in last 24 hours

It should be noted that over 20 people have died in the last 24 hours due to rain-related accidents in the state. As per the officials of the Disaster Relief Management Department, there is waterlogging in many places due to heavy rains in Karauli and Hindaun.

The IMD has issued a red alert in Sawai Madhopur, Karoli and Bharatpur and heavy rainfall is predicted, along with thunderstorms at isolated places in these areas.