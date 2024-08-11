Rajasthan: Four people, out for picnic, drown in Jaipur's Kanota Dam

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

Four people drowned while bathing in the Kanota Dam in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Sunday (August 11), officials said. All of them had gone for a picnic.

Similar incident in Madhya Pradesh

In a tragic incident in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh, three young sisters drowned in an under-construction septic tank filled with rainwater, police reported on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday evening in Tamara village, within the jurisdiction of the Govindgarh police station.

The victims were identified as Janhavi Rajak, aged 6, Tanvi, aged 7, and Suhani, aged 9. According to Govindgarh police station in-charge Shiva Agrawal, the three sisters had left home to immerse clay idols in a waterbody as part of the Nag Panchami festivities.

"However, the sisters accidentally slipped and tragically drowned into the nearby pit, excavated for the construction of a septic tank, which had accumulated rainwater," the Govindgarh police station in-charge said.