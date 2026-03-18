Rajasthan: One dead after fuel tanker overturns and catches fire on NH-48 in Jalore | Video

Jalore (Rajasthan):

A man lost his life after a fuel tanker overturned and caught fire on a section of National Highway-48 in Rajasthan’s Jalore district on Wednesday, according to police. The accident occurred near the Sinwara overbridge along the Jaisalmer–Jamnagar highway route.

The tanker, belonging to Bharat Petroleum, was travelling from Barmer to Sanchore when it lost balance and overturned. The impact caused the inflammable substance it was carrying to spill onto the road and ignite.

Police officials said the flames quickly spread across several metres of the highway, disrupting traffic movement on one side of the carriageway. One of the persons inside the tanker was charred to death in the fire, while another managed to escape in time.

Authorities are monitoring the situation as traffic in the affected area remains partially affected.

Five killed in bus–truck collision in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh

Earlier on Tuesday, a tragic road accident in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district left five passengers dead and several others injured after a private sleeper bus crashed into a trailer truck. The incident took place on Sardarshahar Road near Baramsar village, within the jurisdiction of Rawatsar police station.

According to local authorities, the bus was travelling from Sriganganagar to Jaipur when the collision occurred. Police officials reported that at least seven to eight passengers sustained injuries, some of them serious.

Station House Officer Ishwaranand confirmed the casualties and said emergency teams reached the spot soon after receiving information. With the help of local residents, the injured were quickly taken to a hospital in Rawatsar. Those in critical condition were later referred to the district hospital for further treatment.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sanjay Agrawal explained that two trolleys loaded with mustard were parked along the roadside at the time of the accident. While attempting to pass the parked vehicles, the bus driver reportedly lost control and collided head-on with an oncoming trailer truck.

An investigation into the incident is underway.