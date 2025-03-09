Rajasthan man accused of killing his wife arrested for impersonation as IPS officer Suresh Chaudhary, arrested for impersonating a police officer, was also involved in the 2020 murder of his wife, Sunita, for which he was previously arrested and released on bail.

The Sikar police have arrested a man for impersonating a police officer while wearing the uniform of the Rajasthan Police. The accused, Suresh Chaudhary, wore a police uniform complete with three stars, an 'IPS' cap, and red shoes, deceiving people into believing he was a police official.

How was fake officer exposed?

According to Jeenmata Police Station Officer Dalip Singh, authorities had received reports about a suspicious individual wearing a police uniform and visiting religious places in the area. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the Udaipura bus stand, where they apprehended the accused.

During interrogation, Suresh claimed to be a police officer posted at the Sikar Kotwali Police Station. However, when the officer mentioned the real name of the police station in charge, the accused fell silent. Further questioning revealed that he was not employed by the Rajasthan Police and had been using the uniform to deceive the public. Following this admission, the police arrested him.

Accused habitual of fraud and seeking VIP treatment

The investigation uncovered that the accused was a habitual fraudster, often seeking VIP treatment at religious sites while posing as a police officer. Suresh Chaudhary had also committed similar fraudulent activities in Jaipur and Bhilwara.

Frauds committed in Jaipur and Bhilwara

In Jaipur, Suresh defrauded Manoj Asiwal of Rs 5 lakh. He promised to clear a loan and convinced Asiwal to deposit the money into a bank, assuring him that it would be returned the next day.

In Chhandpura, Sikar, he posed as a bank employee and took Rs 1 lakh from someone before fleeing. Additionally, in Shahpura, Bhilwara, he impersonated the Shahpura Police Station Inspector and borrowed a mobile phone worth Rs 18,000 without repaying it.

Involvement in wife’s murder case

In a shocking twist, the investigation revealed that Suresh Chaudhary was also involved in the 2020 murder of his wife, Sunita. Her body was found under suspicious circumstances in the Fagi police station area of Jaipur. A case was filed by the victim's brother, and Suresh was arrested but later released on bail. Despite this, he continued his fraudulent activities by posing as a fake police officer.

The Sikar police are now questioning Suresh Chaudhary to uncover more details about his other fraudulent schemes.

