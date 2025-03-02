Rajasthan: Infant dies after policemen allegedly 'stepped' on her during raid, family registers complaint A family in Rajasthan's Alwar has filed a complaint against two policemen alleging that they killed their one-month-old daughter while conducting a raid.

Police entered into a house to arrest an accused in a cyber fraud case, but things went upside-down when an infant allegedly died during their raid. As per the family, policemen allegedly stepped on the infant girl, Alisba, who was sleeping on a cot beside her mother. One-month-old succumbed to injuries, an official said on Sunday. The additional SP said that the matter is being investigated.

Additional SP Tejpal Singh said that the police had gone to a house in the Naugawan police station area on Saturday to apprehend an accused in a cyber fraud case.

Family files complaint

Family of the infant has registered a case against two policemen in connection with the incident. In the complaint they alleged that the policemen stepped on the infant girl, Alisba, who was sleeping on a cot. They also added that when the mother of the child tried to intervene, the police allegedly pushed her out of the house.

After being stepped, the child was severely injured and succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

Villagers stage protest

Infant's family also alleged that during the raid, no female police personnel were present. Agitated by the alleged negligence, villagers gathered outside the Alwar Superintendent of Police's residence today, staging a protest and demanding action against the accused policemen.

The additional SP said that the matter was being investigated. Further details will be shared shortly.

(PTI inputs)