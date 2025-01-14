Rajasthan High Court grants interim bail to Asaram in 2013 rape case until March 31

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Asaram

In a significant development, the Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to self-styled godman Asaram, who is currently serving a life sentence for the 2013 rape of a minor at his ashram in Jodhpur. The interim relief has been granted until March 31, 2025.

This decision comes just a week after the Supreme Court of India provided Asaram with bail in another rape case, citing his serious health issues and the need for medical treatment. The Supreme Court had extended his bail on medical grounds, which prompted Asaram's legal team to file a similar application for a suspension of his sentence before the Rajasthan High Court.

A division bench comprising Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vineet Kumar Mathur heard the plea and granted interim bail, noting that the request made before the High Court mirrored the one filed before the Supreme Court. Asaram's counsel, Nishant Bora, explained that the grounds presented for bail remained consistent in both cases, highlighting the godman's deteriorating health.

The conditions for Asaram's interim bail, as stated by the High Court, are largely similar to those set by the Supreme Court. However, one key difference is that if Asaram wishes to travel outside Jodhpur, he will have to cover the expenses of three constables assigned to accompany him.

Asaram, who was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of the minor in 2013, had been battling a series of legal and medical challenges. His conviction has attracted significant media attention, as he continues to maintain his innocence, claiming that the charges against him are fabricated.

The High Court’s decision to grant interim bail reflects the growing concern over his health, as well as the ongoing legal battles he faces. His release on medical grounds is subject to the terms set by both the Supreme Court and the Rajasthan High Court.