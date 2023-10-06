Rajasthan govt announces formation of three new districts ahead of Assembly elections | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly election, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced the formation of three more districts in the state. The three new districts will be Malpura, Sujangadh and Kuchaman, taking the total number of districts to 53 in the state.

Earlier in August this year, the Rajasthan cabinet had approved the formation of 19 new districts and three new divisions in the state. Jaipur district was divided into Jaipur and Jaipur Rural, and Jodhpur district into Jodhpur and Jodhpur Rural.

The other new districts are Apoongarh, Balotra, Beawar, Deeg, Didwana-Kuchaman, Dudu, Gangapur City, Kekri, Kotputli-Behror, Khairthal-Tijara, Neem ka Thana, Phalodi, Slumber, Sanchore and Shahpura.

Speaking on the matter, Chief Minister Gehlot had said that the formation of the new districts and divisions will enhance governance in the state. The capabilities of the administrative units will also increase while law and order will be strengthened, he had said.

Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023

It should be noted here that the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held in or before November 2023 to elect all 200 members. The tenure of the state Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 14 January 2024. The previous assembly elections were held in December 2018.

