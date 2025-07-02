Rajasthan: Family of four found dead in water tank in Barmer, suicide note points to harassment Four family members died by suicide in Barmer's Undu village, allegedly due to harassment over a housing dispute, prompting a police investigation.

Jaipur:

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through the community, four members of the same family died by suicide in Undu village, under the Shiv police station area of Barmer district, Rajasthan. The bodies of Shivlal (35), his wife Kavita (32), and their two young children, aged 8 and 6, were discovered in a water tank on Tuesday evening.

According to initial reports, the family's in-laws have accused Shivlal's brother and his family of harassment, stating that the dispute stemmed from Shivlal's desire to build a separate house. A suicide note, reportedly written by Shivlal on June 29, indicating his distress over the situation, was recovered by the police. While he did not act on his intentions that day, the family allegedly took the extreme step on Tuesday when no one else was present at home.

The bodies were found in a water tank located in Brahminon Ki Dhani, Undu village. Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and informed the deceased's in-laws. However, due to their inability to reach the site during the night, the bodies were not removed from the tank until Wednesday morning after the in-laws arrived. They were then transported to the mortuary at Bhiyad Community Health Centre.

Investigations revealed that Shivlal, who worked in the handicraft business in Jaipur, had recently returned home for his children's school admissions. He was living with his parents, but on the day of the incident, his mother was visiting her younger son in Barmer, and his father was away for religious work. Before the tragedy, Shivlal and his wife reportedly switched off their mobile phones. Shivlal's younger brother, unable to contact them, sent a neighbour to check on the family. The neighbour found the house deserted and the tank's cover open, leading to the grim discovery of the four bodies.

Barmer Superintendent of Police, Narendra Singh Meena, confirmed the recovery of a suicide note. The deceased's in-laws have levelled serious allegations against Shivlal's younger brother and mother, claiming that they were preventing Shivlal from building a separate house, despite a PM Awas (Prime Minister's Housing) scheme sanction for a house in his name. This alleged continuous harassment is believed to have driven the family to take this drastic step. Police are investigating the matter further.