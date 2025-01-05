Rajasthan: Couple, two minor children killed as dumper hits bike in Jalore

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Image used for representational purposes.

A family of four died on Sunday after they fell prey to a tragic road accident in Rajasthan. The victims included the couple and their two minor children who were killed when a speeding dumper hit their motorcycle in Jalore district of Rajasthan, the police said.

The accident occurred in Sayla police station area when the family was going to Kora village from Bawatara, they said. The deceased were identified as Uttam Puri, his wife Pinta Devi, and sons Raj and Chintu.

The children were aged 8 and 5 years, police said. After the incident, locals blocked Bhinmal-Sayla road demanding arrest of the accused and compensation to the family members of the deceased. Efforts are being made to pacify them and to reopen the road, police added.

Five die in truck-tempo collision

Five people including four women and a child were killed and eight others were injured when a truck hit a tempo in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred on NH-27 near Gogunda-Pindwara. The tempo had picked up passengers from Saleriya village and entered the highway when the truck rammed into it, Udaipur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal said.

He said the truck driver fled from the spot after the accident. According to police, the truck driver lost control of the vehicle on the slope causing it to crash into the tempo.

There were 13 passengers in the tempo, of which four woman identified as Pushpa Garasiya, 40, Manjubai Garasiya, 25, Kastubai Garasiya, 45, Mamta Garasiya, 22, died on the spot. Mamta's son, who was two-year-old, died while being taken to a hospital, the police said. They said the eight injured people were referred to Udaipur.

(With PTI inputs)