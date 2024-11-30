Rajasthan Cabinet approves Anti-Conversion Bill: '10-year jail for culprit'

In a significant move, the Rajasthan Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Bhajanlal, approved the highly anticipated Anti-Conversion Bill in a meeting on Saturday. The bill, which aims to curb forced religious conversions, will be presented in the state legislature during the upcoming budget session.
Key provisions of the anti-conversion bill
The proposed bill lays down stringent penalties for forced conversions, including imprisonment of up to 10 years. Additionally, the bill mandates that individuals who wish to convert to another religion voluntarily must notify the district collector at least 60 days in advance. The bill seeks to regulate conversions while balancing constitutional rights provided under Articles 25 and 26 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantee the right to freely profess, practice, and propagate religion.
Legal provisions and constitutional backing
Law Minister Jogaram Patel, who briefed the media on the decisions taken during the Cabinet meeting, emphasized that the bill would comply with the provisions of Articles 25 and 26. These articles ensure the freedom of religion while also permitting the state to regulate conversions under certain circumstances. According to Patel, the law will be carefully structured to avoid any conflicts with constitutional rights while safeguarding the interests of the people from forced conversions.
Other key cabinet decisions
The Rajasthan Cabinet also made several other crucial decisions in the same meeting, addressing urban development, employment generation, and energy policy.
- Urban Development: The Cabinet approved the creation of development authorities in Bharatpur and Bikaner, aimed at streamlining urban planning and improving infrastructure in these cities.
- Recruitment in Health and Education: The Cabinet approved the recruitment of staff for the Unani and Ayurvedic departments through the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), ensuring a streamlined recruitment process in the health sector.
- Formation of the 7th Finance Commission: The Cabinet approved the formation of the 7th Finance Commission to assess and allocate funds for various developmental projects in the state.
- Police Recruitment: In a major move to strengthen law enforcement, the Cabinet decided that only candidates with a 12th-grade education would be eligible for recruitment in the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC).
- New Mineral Policy: A new mining policy, known as the M-Sand policy, was approved to end the monopoly in the sand mining industry and promote sustainable sand production.
- Economic Growth and Employment: The Cabinet set an ambitious goal to raise the state's GDP growth rate to 8% and create one crore (10 million) new jobs in the coming years.
- Land Conversion for Dalits: The Cabinet also approved measures to facilitate land conversion for Dalit families at minimal rates, aimed at improving their socio-economic conditions.
- Renewable Energy Policy: In line with global sustainability goals, the Cabinet approved the New Energy Policy, focusing on promoting renewable energy sources