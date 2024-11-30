Rajasthan Cabinet approves Anti-Conversion Bill: '10-year jail for culprit'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bhajan Lal Sharma

In a significant move, the Rajasthan Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Bhajanlal, approved the highly anticipated Anti-Conversion Bill in a meeting on Saturday. The bill, which aims to curb forced religious conversions, will be presented in the state legislature during the upcoming budget session.

Key provisions of the anti-conversion bill

The proposed bill lays down stringent penalties for forced conversions, including imprisonment of up to 10 years. Additionally, the bill mandates that individuals who wish to convert to another religion voluntarily must notify the district collector at least 60 days in advance. The bill seeks to regulate conversions while balancing constitutional rights provided under Articles 25 and 26 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantee the right to freely profess, practice, and propagate religion.

Legal provisions and constitutional backing

Law Minister Jogaram Patel, who briefed the media on the decisions taken during the Cabinet meeting, emphasized that the bill would comply with the provisions of Articles 25 and 26. These articles ensure the freedom of religion while also permitting the state to regulate conversions under certain circumstances. According to Patel, the law will be carefully structured to avoid any conflicts with constitutional rights while safeguarding the interests of the people from forced conversions.

Other key cabinet decisions

The Rajasthan Cabinet also made several other crucial decisions in the same meeting, addressing urban development, employment generation, and energy policy.