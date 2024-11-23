Saturday, November 23, 2024
     
Rajasthan Bypoll Results LIVE: BJP or Congress, which party will emerge as winner?

Rajasthan Bypoll Election Results LIVE: The vote counting for the bypolls to seven Assembly seats in Rajasthan will take place at 8 am. Stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem Jaipur Updated on: November 23, 2024 7:40 IST
Rajasthan Bypoll Results 2024 Live: The vote counting for the by-polls to seven Assembly seats in Rajasthan will begin today, November 23 at 8 am. Congress and BJP are major opponents in this state elections. On November 13, the constituencies that went on by-polls are, constituencies —Jhunjhunu, Ramgarh, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinwsar, Salumber and Chorasi. Among the key contestants in the fray are Revant Ram Danga, Kanika Chaudhary, Rajendra Bhamboo, and Amit Ola, among others. Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates on the bypolls results for Rajasthan.

 

 

  • Nov 23, 2024 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    Results will first come for THESE two seats

    Counting for votes to begin at 8 am. However, the results of the two seats, Chorasi and Dausa assembly seats, will be declared first. The results of Jhunjhunu and Salumber seats will be declared last.

  • Nov 23, 2024 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    Contest on Ramgarh and Salumbar seats

    Ramgarh and Salumbar seats fell vacant after sitting MLAs, Congress party's Zubair Khan on Ramgarh and BJP's Amrit Lal, passed away. In the Jhunjhunu seat, there was a direct contest between BJP's Rajendra Bhamboo and Congress' Amit Ola, son of Brijendra Ola, who vacated the seat after being elected as an MP in the General Elections earlier this year.

  • Nov 23, 2024 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    'Results will be in our favour', claims former CM Ashok Gehlot

    Speaking about the by-elections on seven seats in Rajasthan, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot claimed that the results will be in favour of his party. Not only this, he also claimed that from ticket distribution to election campaign, everything has been good for the Congress party.

  • Nov 23, 2024 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    Counting for votes to begin at 8 am

    Preparations for the counting of votes will commence at 8 am at seven centres and Chief Election Officer Naveen Mahajan said that a three-tier security arrangement has been made for this.  

     

  • Nov 23, 2024 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    'Lotus will bloom in 7 places in Rajasthan', says Minister Jogaram Patel

    Ahead of the counting of the votes, Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel said, ''The lotus will bloom in many areas of India. The lotus will bloom in 7 places in Rajasthan and in many places in Jharkhand and Maharashtra too. Our government will be formed with full majority there (in Maharashtra and Jharkhand ). We will win all the seven seats in the Rajasthan by-election too.''

