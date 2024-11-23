Rajasthan Bypoll Results LIVE: BJP or Congress, which party will emerge as winner?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan bypolls Election Results LIVE

Rajasthan Bypoll Results 2024 Live: The vote counting for the by-polls to seven Assembly seats in Rajasthan will begin today, November 23 at 8 am. Congress and BJP are major opponents in this state elections. On November 13, the constituencies that went on by-polls are, constituencies —Jhunjhunu, Ramgarh, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinwsar, Salumber and Chorasi. Among the key contestants in the fray are Revant Ram Danga, Kanika Chaudhary, Rajendra Bhamboo, and Amit Ola, among others. Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates on the bypolls results for Rajasthan.