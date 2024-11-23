Rajasthan Bypoll Election Results 2024 LIVE: List of leading BJP, Congress, BAP candidates in 7 seats

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Counting for votes of the recently held by-elections is currently underway.

Rajasthan Bypoll Results 2024 LIVE: The counting for votes is still underway for the seven constituency seats of Rajasthan, check out the list of all the leading and trailing candidates from these seats. Ahead of the by-elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress party were considered as the major opponents. However, after several rounds of counting, it seems like the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) came out of the syllabus as two of the party's candidates are leading out of seven seats. As per the latest trends, BJP is currently leading in four seats.

Seat Name Leading candidate Trailing candidate Dausa Deen Dayal (Congress) Jag Mohan (BJP) Chorasi Anil Kumar Katara (BAP) Karilal (BJP) Salumber Jitesh Kumar Katara (BAP) Shanti Amrit Lal Meena (BJP) Deoli-Uniara Rajendra Gurjar (BJP) Naresh Meena (Independent) Jhunjhunu Rajendra Bhamboo (BJP) Rajendra Singh Gudhra (Independent) Ramgarh Sukhavant Singh (BJP) Aryaan Zubair (Congress) Khinwsar Rewant Ram Danga (BJP) Kanika Beniwal (RLP)

The Khinsvar seat, which is Jat-dominated, witnessed a triangular contest with the BJP's Revant Ram Danga up against the Congress party's Ratan Chaudhary and the RLP's Kanika Chaudhary, the wife of party chief Hanuman Beniwal. The seat fell vacant after Beniwal got elected to Lok Sabha this year.

In the Jhunjhunu seat, there was a direct contest between BJP's Rajendra Bhamboo and Congress' Amit Ola, son of Brijendra Ola, who vacated the seat after being elected as an MP in the General Elections earlier this year.In the Chorasi seat, which is tribal-dominated, the contest is between BJP and BAP candidates. The seat fell vacant after the BAP's Rajkumar Roat won as an MP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Deoli-Uniara and Dausa seats also witnessed a close fight between BJP and Congress. Meanwhile, Ramgarh and Salumbar seats fell vacant after sitting MLAs, Congress party's Zubair Khan on Ramgarh and BJP's Amrit Lal, passed away