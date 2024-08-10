Saturday, August 10, 2024
     
Rajasthan: BSF recovers drone, heroin worth Rs 15 crore from village along India-Pakistan border

Police said that after getting information from a local farmer, the BSF jawans found a drone carrying a packet was found near 30APD village of the district this morning.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Anupgarh (Rajasthan) Updated on: August 10, 2024 16:12 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY BSF recovers drone, heroin worth Rs 15 crore from village along Indo-Pak border.

The Border Security Force (BSF) today (August 10) recovered a drone and a packet containing 3 kg of heroin, worth around Rs 15 crore, near a village along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Anupgarh district, police said.

The drone apparently got discharged or faced technical default, foiling the smuggling bid, the police said. Anupgarh SHO Anil Kumar said when Kaluram Nayak, a resident of village 30APD, went to his field, he saw a drone. The farmer informed the BSF jawans about this.

The BSF jawans found heroin from a yellow packet along with the drone and they informed the local police about this, he said, adding that a case has been registered and investigation is being done.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

