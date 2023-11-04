Rajasthan Assembly polls: Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas files nomination from civil lines | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Rajasthan minister and Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas filed his nomination for the November 25 Assembly polls today (November 4). The Congress leader filed his nomination for the Civil Lines Assembly constituency, a seat from where the Bharatiya Janata Party is yet to announce its candidate.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, Khachariyawas registered victory from the Civil Lines constituency by garnering 53.53 per cent of the vote share against BJP candidate Arun Chaturvedi, who received 69,859 votes.

Meanwhile, Congress released its fifth list of candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly election on Tuesday. The party in its fifth list included Vidhyadhar Choudhary from Phulera, Rooparam Choudhary from Jaisalmer, Saleh Mohammad from Pokaran, Hangami Lal Mewara from Asind and Dhiraj Gurjar from Jahazpur.

When voting will take place in Rajasthan?

Polls will be held in Rajasthan on November 25 and counting of votes will be done on December 3.

2018 poll data:

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. Ashok Gehlot came to power with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ:​ Rajasthan Assembly polls: Diya Kumari, BJP candidate from Vidhyadhar Nagar, files nomination

ALSO READ: MP Election: Over 3,800 candidates file nominations for 230 Assembly seats in state