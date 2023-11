Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Complete constituency-wise candidate list of BJP and Congress

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot and former CM and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Rajasthan will vote in a single phase on November 25 to elect its 16th Legislative Assembly. There are 200 Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan and 25 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and 34 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the state. The term of the present Rajasthan Assembly is from January 15, 2019 to January 14, 2024. Mizoram already voted on November 7. Madhya Pradesh will vote in a single phase on November 17 along with the second and final phase of polling in Chhattisgarh while Telangana to vote on November 30. The results for all five Assemblies will be declared on December 3.

Total voters in Rajasthan

There are 5,25,38,655 general voters in Rajasthan and 1,41,890 are service voters. So, the total number of electors as per electoral rolls is 5,26,80,545. According to the Election Commission of India, the total number of enrolments of young electors who attained the age of 18 years between January 1, 2023 and October 1, 2023, is 22,04,514. Around 11,78,285 voters are senior citizens (80+) while there are 606 third gender voters in Rajasthan. There are 51,756 polling stations in the state for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023.

List of constituencies in Rajasthan

There are 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan: Sadulshahar, Ganganagar, Karanpur, Suratgarh, Raisingh Nagar, Anupgarh, Sangaria, Hanumangarh, Pilibanga, Nohar, Bhadra, Khajuwala, Bikaner West, Bikaner East, Kolayat, Lunkaransar, Shree Dungargarh, Nokha, Sadulpur, Taranagar, Sardarshahar, Churu, Ratangarh, Sujangarh, Pilani, Surajgarh, Jhunjhunu, Mandawa, Nawalgarh, Udaipurwati, Khetri, Fatehpur, Lachhmangarh, Dhod, Sikar, Danta Ramgarh, Khandela, Neem Ka Thana, Srimadhopur, Kotputli, Viratnagar, Shahpura, Chomu, Phulera, Dudu, Jhotwara, Amber, Jamwa Ramgarh, Hawa Mahal, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Civil Lines, Kishan Pole, Adarsh Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer, Bagru, Bassi, Chaksu, Tijara, Kishangarh Bas, Mundawar, Behror, Bansur, Thanagazi, Alwar Rural, Alwar Urban, Ramgarh, Rajgarh Laxmangarh, Kathumar, Kaman, Nagar, Deeg-Kumher, Bharatpur, Nadbai, Weir, Bayana, Baseri, Bari, Dholpur, Rajakhera, Todabhim, Hindaun, Karauli, Sapotra, Bandikui, Mahuwa, Sikrai, Dausa, Lalsot, Gangapur, Bamanwas, Sawai Madhopur, Khandar, Malpura, Niwai, Tonk, Deoli-Uniara, Kishangarh, Pushkar, Ajmer North, Ajmer South, Nasirabad, Beawar, Masuda, Kekri, Ladnun, Deedwana, Jayal, Nagaur, Khinwsar, Merta, Degana, Makrana, Parbatsar, Nawan, Jaitaran, Sojat, Pali, Marwar Junction, Bali, Sumerpur, Phalodi, Lohawat, Shergarh, Osian, Bhopalgarh, Sardarpura, Jodhpur, Soorsagar, Luni, Bilara, Jaisalmer, Pokaran, Sheo, Barmer, Baytu, Pachpadra, Siwana, Gudhamalani, Chohtan, Ahore, Jalore, Bhinmal, Sanchore, Raniwara, Sirohi, Pindwara Abu, Reodar, Gogunda, Jhadol, Kherwara, Udaipur Rural, Udaipur, Mavli, Vallabh Nagar, Salumber, Dhariyawad, Dungarpur, Aspur, Sagwara, Chorasi, Ghatol, Garhi, Banswara, Bagidora, Kushalgarh, Kapasan, Begun, Chittorgarh, Nimbahera, Bari Sadri, Pratapgarh, Bhim, Kumbhalgarh, Rajsamand, Nathdwara, Asind, Mandal, Sahara, Bhilwara, Shahpura, Jahazpur, Mandalgarh, Hindoli, Keshoraipatan, Bundi, Pipalda, Sangod, Kota North, Kota South, Ladpura, Ramganj Mandi, Anta, Kishanganj, Baran-Atru, Chhabra, Dag, Jhalrapatan, Khanpur and Manohar Thana.

Main parties in Rajasthan

Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the two main parties in Rajasthan. Hanuman Beniwal-led Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are the other two important parties in the state. Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has been the Rajasthan Chief Minister since 2018. In the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly polls, the Congress won 100 seats and formed the government. The BJP, BSP and RLP won 73, 6 and 3 seats respectively in 2018. Gehlot became the CM for the first time in 1998 and was again sworn in as the state CM in 2008.

Main candidates in Rajasthan

The main candidates in the fray for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Election are Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Congress) from Sardarpura, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia (BJP) from Jhalrapatan, former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (Congress) from Tonk, RLP chief and Lok Sabha member Hanuman Beniwal (RLP) from Khinwsar, Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Singh Rathore (BJP) from Taranagar, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra (Congress) from Lachhmangarh, former Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia (BJP) from Amber, Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Vishvendra Singh (Congress) from Deeg-Kumher, Rajya Sabha membedr Kirodi Lal Meena (BJP) from Sawai Madhopur, Lok Sabha member Diya Kumari (BJP) from Vidhyadhar Nagar, Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal (Congress) from Kota North, former Union Minister and Lok Sabha member Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (BJP) from Jhotwara, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi (Congress) from Nathdwara, Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas (Congress) from Civil Lines, Lok Sabha member Baba Balaknath Yogi (BJP) from Tijara, former Lok Sabha member Jyoti Mirdha (BJP) from Nagaur, Rajasthan Minister Brijendra Singh Ola (Congress) from Jhunjhunu, BJP veteran Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh (Congress) from Siwana, former Lok Sabha member Sona Ram Choudhary (Congress) from Gudamalani and former Rajasthan Minister Narpat Singh Rajvi (BJP) from Chittorgarh.

Complete constituency-wise list of BJP and Congress candidates in Rajasthan: