Chunav Manch: 'Lal diary' contains all corruption details of CM Ashok Gehlot, alleges Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Chunav Manch: In a warm-up to the political slugfest in the poll-bound state, the Union Minister of Jal Shakti and Lok Sabha MP from Jodhpur Gajendra Singh Shekhawat today (November 16) said that there is complete evidence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress party's corruption in 'lal dairy'.

Replying to the questions from India TV anchor Prachi Parashar at Chunav Manch, BJP minister Shekhawat said, "Since 2020 till date, CM Ashok Gehlot has been telling lies to the masses of Rajasthan."

CM face in Rajasthan:

Speaking about the Chief Minister's face in Rajasthan, Gajendra Shekhawat said Vasundhara Raje Scindia is still one of our important leaders in the state.

There is nothing like the formation of different groups (gut) between leaders of the BJP in Rajasthan and because of this factor, we are confident that people will vote for us in large numbers in the upcoming polls.

Jal Shakti Minister on Sanatan Dharma:

The Opposition leaders used terms like- dengue, malaria, and AIDS for 'sanatan dharma' and now the people of Rajasthan will not forgive them for their remarks and rebellious attitude.

BJP manifesto release:

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda released the party's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) for forthcoming Rajasthan assembly polls in Jaipur today.

During this, BJP national president JP Nadda, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Rajasthan BJP President CP Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Vasundhara Raje, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Satish Poonia, and others, were present on the occasion.

The Sankalp Patra has been named 'Aapano Agranee Rajasthan Sankalp Patr 2003' (our leading Rajasthan manifesto).

The party's manifesto outlines several key resolutions aimed at improving the lives of citizens.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: The party plans to increase the financial assistance provided to farmers under this scheme to Rs 12,000 per year.

Lado Incentive Scheme: This scheme aims to support poor families by providing a savings bond at the birth of their daughters.

The bond will mature over time, providing Rs 26,000 in class 6, Rs 18,000 in class 9, Rs 10,000 in class 10, Rs 12,000 in class 11, Rs 14,000 in class 12, Rs 50,000 in the first and last year of vocational courses, and a lump sum of Rs 1 lakh at the age of 21.

Direct Benefit Transfer: Economically weaker families' students will receive annual assistance of Rs 1,200 to purchase school bags, books, and uniforms.

When election will take place in Rajasthan?

Rajasthan is set to undergo Assembly polls on November 25 (Saturday) and the counting of votes will be done on December 3 (Sunday).



BJP won 163 seats in the 2013 Legislative Assembly elections and formed the government in Rajasthan.



2018 election data:

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member House.

The Congress formed the government with support from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Independents, with Ashok Gehlot taking oath as chief minister.