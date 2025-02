Follow us on Image Source : X Anti-conversion bill tabled in Rajasthan Assembly

Anti-conversion Bill is tabled today in the Rajasthan Assembly Budget session. Minister of Health Gajendra Singh Khimsar introduced the 'Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill' on Monday. The bill proposes that if someone wants to convert to another religion, they will have to apply to the district magistrate 60 days in advance. The Bill is likely to have provisions of punishment for forceful conversions.