Wednesday, February 12, 2025
     
  4. Rajasthan: Foy Sagar Lake in Ajmer renamed as Varun Sagar Lake on Assembly Speaker's recommendation

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani had recommended changing the name of the lake after which Ajmer Municipal Corporation renamed the lake. The lake has a history of over 125 years.

Reported By : Manish Bhattacharya Edited By : Shubham Bajpai
Ajmer
Published : Feb 12, 2025 12:04 IST, Updated : Feb 12, 2025 12:04 IST
Foy Sagar Lake renamed as Varuna Sagar Lake
The Ajmer Municipal Corporation has renamed Foy Sagar Lake to Varun Sagar Lake. The civic body issued an order implementing the change of the lake's name. The decision was taken on the recommendation of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani.

The lake has a history of over 125 years and holds immense religious importance. Several communities reach the historical lake for worshipping on various occasions. The Sindhi community use to celebrate Chaliho festival near the lake. Varun Sagar Lake is also one of the most significant tourist destinations in Ajmer.

