Rajasthan: Ajmer boils over sexual assault, blackmail case; protesters call bandh, seek capital punishment On February 15, the father of a minor girl filed a complaint of sexual assault and blackmail against several people. Later, three FIRs were registered over the complaints of five victims. The accused used to record videos of the girl and blackmail them. The crime was allegedly committed in a cafe.

Hindu outfits called for an Ajmer bandh today and held a demonstration demanding capital punishment for the accused in the alleged sexual exploitation and blackmailing of minor girls in the city. Meanwhile, a huge force has also been deployed in the city to prevent any untoward incident. So far, 9 accused, including former ward councillor Hakim Qureshi, have been arrested, and three minor accused have been detained. On February 27, Qureshi, along with three others, were presented before the court, where the court sent Qureshi to five-day police custody and others to jail.

Regarding arrests, Ajmer IG Om Prakash said, "Nine people have been arrested and three minors detained in the case. Four were presented before the court today. Three were sent to jail while one former ward councillor was taken on police remand."

The matter is being heard in a fast-track court, and the accused have been booked under the POCSO Act. The Hndu organisations have demanded action on the lines of Yogi model.

What is the case?

The shocking case came to light about 10 days ago after Rs 2,000 went missing from the wallet of a minor's father. The minor's father questioned her, after which she confessed to stealing the money to pay it to one of the accused.

Her mother later found a phone in her daughter's school bag, which revealed that she was talking to a Muslim youth. Since then, the Bijainagar town of Beawar district and nearby areas have seen market shutdowns, rallies and escalated tension between Hindu and Muslim communities.

Videos used to blackmail girls

Later, the parents found out that the girl's sister, also a minor, was in touch with another Muslim youth. The accused had made videos of their meetings and were blackmailing them to continue the relationship.

On February 15, the first FIR was registered in the case. More FIRs followed against the accused. As per the information, three FIRs were registered at the Bijainagar police station last week against 10 men based on the complaints received from the family members of five victims.

Accused used cafe to commit crime

As per the police, the arrested accused worked as labourers at businesses mostly owned by Hindus. The accused would waylay the girls on their way back from school and meet them at a cabin cafe that charged Rs 200 per hour.

So far, 12 people have been arrested in the case. The cafe manager was arrested in Karnataka. Recently, Governor Haribhau Bagde raised the matter and said the girls were targeted as they were associated with a Hindu organisation and suggested the girls need not be afraid of the people who look at them with evil eyes.

They should reply to a brick with a stone, he had added. “You targeted the girls as they are with a Hindu organisation. Now, this will not work as this is Bharat.” “Those who look at you with evil eyes, look them straight in the eye too. Reply to a brick with a stone. Those who got scared are in a different religion now. Those who didn't are Hindus today," Bagde had said.

(With inputs from agencies)