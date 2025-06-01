Rajasthan: 17-year-old JEE aspirant from Uttar Pradesh dies of electrocution in Kota hostel According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Lokendra Paliwal, Singh attempted to dislodge the clothes using a stick from the hostel balcony and was electrocuted in the process.

Kota:

A 17-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh, preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), tragically died of electrocution at a hostel in Kota, Rajasthan, police confirmed on Sunday. The incident took place late Saturday night in the Vigyan Nagar area on Dakaniya Road. The student, Anandvardhan Pratap Singh, a resident of Manikpur village in Mainpuri district, was reportedly trying to retrieve his clothes that had become stuck on a public power line.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Lokendra Paliwal, Singh attempted to dislodge the clothes using a stick from the hostel balcony and was electrocuted in the process. Three to four other students who were present with him at the time escaped unharmed, as they were wearing slippers, the officer added.

Singh was rushed to New Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Following a complaint lodged by the deceased's parents, a case under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been filed against the hostel owner and caretaker.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem was conducted on Sunday afternoon.

More details are awaited in this regard.