Rajasthan: 11 arrested in 2022 Forest Guard Recruitment Exam paper leak case

Eleven people have been arrested in Rajasthan for their alleged involvement in the 2022 Forest Guard Recruitment Exam paper leak case. The arrests were made by the Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG).

On June 28, police arrested two accused Praveen Malviya and her wife Savita Dodiyar in Banswara, an official said. During interrogation, they revealed that one Sakan Singh Khadia had asked them to find people who could pay Rs 8 lakh for the question paper, the official said.

According to the official statement, Malviya and Dodiyar arranged eight candidates who were ready to pay for the paper. The SOG has arrested 11 people in the case and further interrogation is on, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma conducted a surprise inspection of projects here on Saturday to review the transportation and health facilities available for the general public, an official statement said.

During the inspection, he discussed the construction work and arrangements and gave the necessary guidelines to the officials, it said. The chief minister first visited the Hirapura Bus Terminal on Ajmer Road and reviewed the arrangements. He took detailed information about the project from the officials.

He instructed them to ensure the availability of basic facilities, including the proper arrangement of drinking water, shaded places to sit, and a sanitation system for the passengers so that the operation of buses could begin in August, the statement read.

Sharma instructed the officials of Jaipur Development Authority and Municipal Corporation to make suitable arrangements in advance to avoid the problems caused by heavy rains so the public does not face any difficulties.

He also inspected the construction of the Metro extension from Mansarovar to Ajmer Road crossing under Jaipur Metro Phase 1-D in Mansarovar, as per the statement.

Sharma further instructed the officials to complete the metro project soon while ensuring the quality of development works. He discussed the expansion of the metro facility to the newly constructed Heerapura Bus Terminal.

Also, instructions were given to determine the route for Phase 2 of Metro and to issue a tender for preparing DPR soon.

