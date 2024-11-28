Petition claims Shiva temple beneath Ajmer Sharif Dargah, court issues notices to govt, ASI

Follow us on Image Source : ANI (FILE PHOTO) Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Ajmer Sharif Dargah: A local court in Ajmer district of Rajasthan has issued notices to the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on a civil suit filed by a Hindu organisation which claims that there is a Shiva temple in the dargah of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer.

The plaintiff's advocate Yogesh Siroja told reporters in Ajmer that the suit was heard in the court of Civil Judge Manmohan Chandel and the next hearing is on December 20.

The development follows soon after violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, resulting in the deaths of four people and injuries to several others, including police officers. The unrest occurred when a local court ordered a survey of a mosque, which petitioners claimed was constructed after demolishing an old temple.

Notices issued to govt, ASI

The suit, claiming that there is a Shiva temple in the dargah, was filed in September seeking directions to resume the worship at the temple again. He said notices have been issued to Ajmer Dargah Committee, the Ministry of Minority Affairs and ASI office in New Delhi seeking their responses to the claim.

Plaintiff Vishnu Gupta said, "Our demand was that the Ajmer dargah should be declared as Sankat Mochan Mahadev Temple and if the dargah has any kind of registration, then it should be cancelled. Its survey should be done through ASI and Hindus should be given the right to worship there."

Syed Naseruddin Chishty on court order

Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, criticised the rise in incidents where various groups are claiming mosques and dargahs. "These incidents are on the rise in the country. Every second day we see groups claiming mosques and dargahs. This is not in the interest of our society and country. Today India is becoming a global power..Till when will we remain stuck in the temple and mosque controversy?" he said.

Chishty further urged the intervention of the Central Government into the matter adding that a law should be made and guidelines should be issued so that no one claims religious organisations such as these.

"Ajmer has a history of 850 years... I appeal to the government of India to intervene in this. A new law should be made and guidelines should be issued so that no one claims religious organisations such as these... In 2022, (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat had said that how long will we keep finding Shivalayas in mosques, and I agree with him," he said.

(With agencies input)

