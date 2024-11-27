Udaipur royal family clash: Prohibitory orders issued in region, gathering of five or more people banned

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A clash broke out on Monday night between two families of the royal family of the city.

Udaipur clashes: The Udaipur administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) within a 500-meter radius of Jagdish Chowk. The orders were issued by District Magistrate Arvind Poswal on Tuesday following a clash that erupted on Monday night between two families of Udaipur's erstwhile royal family.

As per the directive, gatherings of five or more people are prohibited and the display of weapons has been banned in the area until further notice. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, a prominent member of Udaipur’s royal lineage, termed the incident "unfortunate" and expressed hope that the authorities would ensure justice by aligning with the truth.

"What happened was unfortunate. We hope that the administration and the government will stand with truth and serve justice... We can always approach the court. It is not right to take law into your own hands and consider yourself above the law... We faced a similar situation 40 years ago... We will reply in terms of law to their illegal approach... Their claims are false and the temple inside the city palace is open for all, given that they arrive responsibly," he said.

Meanwhile, DM Poswal reassured the public, stating that the situation is now under control. Speaking to media persons, he said, "The law and order situation is well under control. Talks were going on with palace representatives as well as the society representatives. We have agreed on certain issues, while talks are still going on for certain others." Poswal further mentioned that the district administration has taken the disputed Dhuni Mata Temple site into receivership.

Earlier on Monday night, a clash erupted between two factions of the royal family of Udaipur, leading to stone pelting outside the City Palace. BJP MLA from Rajsamand and newly crowned Maharana of Mewar, Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, and his supporters camped outside the City Palace after they were stopped from entering the palace. The situation escalated into a standoff between Vishvaraj Singh Mewar and his cousin Dr Lakshay Raj Singh Mewar, along with their uncle Arvind Singh Mewar, at the gates of the City Palace. Vishvaraj Singh, who is the 77th Maharana of Mewar, was reportedly refused entry into the palace. Following the refusal, Vishvaraj Singh Mewar's supporters began throwing stones and attempted to force their way into the palace. Those inside the palace retaliated, further escalating the situation.

