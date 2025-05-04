NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota a day before exam, 14th case this year According to officials, the minor girl, under 18 years of age and a resident of Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh, had been living with her parents in the Parshavnath area of Kota and was preparing for the NEET-UG exam.

Kota:

A NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide on Saturday evening, just a day ahead of the national medical entrance examination, police confirmed. According to officials, the minor girl, under 18 years of age and a resident of Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh, had been living with her parents in the Parshavnath area of Kota and was preparing for the NEET-UG exam at a coaching institute in the city. The exam is scheduled to be held nationwide on Sunday.

Circle Inspector Arvind Bhardwaj of Kunhadi police station told PTI that the girl was found hanging from an iron grille in her room using a scarf. Her family members, who were present at home at the time, discovered her body around 9 p.m.

No suicide note was recovered from the room, and the body has been sent for postmortem.

This tragic incident marks the 14th case of suicide involving a coaching student in Kota so far this year. In 2024, the city reported 17 such cases, highlighting the persistent stress and mental health concerns among students in the country's coaching hub.

20 days after coming to Kota, NEET aspirant hangs self

In another separate incident of death by suicide, a 16-year-old student preparing for the NEET medical entrance examination allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room in Kota’s Talwandi area, last month.

The student, a native of Katihar district in Bihar, had arrived in Kota just 20 days ago and was enrolled in a coaching institute. He was a Class 11 student and had been staying in a private hostel while preparing for the competitive exam.

According to Jawahar Nagar Circle Inspector Ramlaxman, no suicide note was found, and the motive behind the tragic incident remains unclear. The hostel caretaker reportedly alerted the police after the boy failed to respond to repeated knocks on his door. When police broke open the door, they found Iqbal hanging from the ceiling fan.

The student's body was sent for post-mortem, and his uncle, a resident of Delhi, arrived in Kota on Tuesday morning to claim the body.

​(With PTI inputs)

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please seek help. You're not alone. Reach out to a mental health professional or contact a suicide prevention helpline in your area. In India, you can contact iCall at +91 9152987821 or AASRA at +91-9820466726 for free, confidential support.