Man burnt alive, pregnant wife critically injured after bike-truck collision leads to fire in Rajasthan Both the truck and the bike caught fire and even though passersby rushed in to help, the fire engulfed the truck within seconds and the man was burnt alive.

Kota:

A man was burnt alive and his pregnant wife critically injured after their motorcycle collided head-on with a truck, which subsequently caught fire, on the Kota-Indore national highway in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Wednesday.

The young couple was on their way to Jhalawar district hospital around noon on Tuesday when their motorcycle met with a fatal collision near the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border.

Following the crash, 22-year-old Bherulal Meghwal was trapped under the truck, while his pregnant wife, Ashabai (20), was thrown into the air, according to ASI Balchand of Raipur police station.

Both the motorcycle and the truck caught fire. Despite attempts by bystanders to help, the truck was quickly engulfed in flames, and Meghwal was burnt alive.

The truck driver, who suffered minor burns, fled the scene but was later detained on Tuesday evening.

Ashabai sustained 40–50 per cent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jhalawar. Meghwal's remains were handed over to his family, and a case has been registered against the truck driver.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Violence in Rajasthan's Jhalawar in road rage murder case: Shops set on fire, internet suspended

Also Read: Rajasthan: Sanitation worker dies by suicide at Jaipur Municipal Corporation office