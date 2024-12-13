Jodhpur tragedy: Man, mother, brother die by suicide over wife's alleged torture

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Troubled by wife, husband and other family members commit mass suicide

In a shocking incident, a man, his mother, and his brother allegedly committed suicide in the Osian police station area of Jodhpur due to constant harassment by the man's wife. The incident came to light on Tuesday when the bodies of three family members were found.

Following the incident, some screenshots went viral on social media, alleging the involvement of certain individuals in the tragic event. Friends and community members of the deceased refused to claim the bodies until the accused were arrested. Subsequently, the police took two individuals into custody, and the post-mortem was conducted. ASP Bhopal Singh Lakhawat stated that the two individuals were detained based on the family's request and were being interrogated.

The trio, 27-year-old Navratan Singh, 24-year-old Pradeep Singh, and their mother, Bhanwari Devi, consumed poison and took their lives. Navrata's wife, Nitu, was present at the time of the incident. Before the suicide, both brothers had given a box containing gold jewellery and a note to their friend, instructing him to open it after two hours. Upon opening the box, the friend found a suicide note accusing the wife and her family of harassment. The friend immediately informed the police, but it was too late to save the three lives.

Some screenshots went viral on social media, in which the deceased Navratan Singh and his brother accused their wife Nitu, father-in-law Lal Singh, and brothers-in-law Shravan Singh and Hukam Singh of harassment. Similar messages were also sent to the police. On Wednesday, Navratan Singh's maternal uncle filed a report against Lal Singh, Nitu Kanwar, Hukam Singh, and Shravan Singh, based on which a case was registered.

In the suicide note, the deceased had also written a last will. Due to this, the deceased's family and the community members insisted that their property be disposed of according to the last will. The SDM also assured them that this is a revenue board matter as this is possibly the first case involving a suicide note with a will. Hence, the administration is working on resolving the matter considering the legal aspects.

