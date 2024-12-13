VIDEO: Major security lapse as gas cylinder truck enters Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s convoy

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Major security lapse as gas cylinder truck enters Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s convoy

A major security lapse took place in Jaipur on Wednesday when a truck loaded with gas cylinders rammed into Vice Chief Minister Jagdeep Dhankhar’s convoy. The incident took place at 4:10 pm at Akshay Patra Chowk, just an hour after a car overturned the convoy of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma at the same location.

Police intervene to prevent accidents

Security personnel responded immediately, stopping the truck and moving it back away from the convoy. No injuries or accidents were reported. The Vice President was returning from an event at the Sohan Singh Kaushal Development Center when the breach took place, police officials said.

Previous incident: CM’s convoy collision claims life

Just an hour ago, at the same intersection, a car in CM Bhajan Lal Sharma's convoy collided with a motorcycle, killing Assistant Sub-Inspector Surendra Singh The constable was standing at the intersection at the time of the accident.

Repeated Breaches in VIP Security

The consecutive lapses in VIP security have raised concerns about the effectiveness of protocols. Despite the fatal collision in the CM’s convoy, a similar breach occurred in the Vice President’s convoy shortly after. Authorities are under scrutiny for failing to implement necessary measures to prevent such incidents.

