Jaipur LPG tanker crash: Death count rises to 20 as one more person succumbs to severe burn injuries

Image Source : PTI Firefighters at the site of the Jaipur fire accident.

Death toll in the massive blaze that was triggered by the LPG tanker accident on the Jaipur Ajmer Highway, last week, rose to 20 with one more man succumbing to severe burn injuries at the SMS hospital in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Saturday. The death was confirmed by the SMS hospital superintendent Dr Sushil Bhati.

Bhati said that currently, seven people who sustained injuries in the accident were undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The Jaipur-Ajmer highway fire had left over 40 vehicles charred. At least 12 people died on the day of the accident.

All we know about the Jaipur fire tragedy

On December 20, a truck hit an LPG tanker on the highway in the Bhankrota area in the wee hours, sparking a massive fire that engulfed other vehicles on the road including a passenger bus. Most of the people injured in the accident were admitted to the 'Burn Unit' of the SMS Hospital.

One of the survivors of the accident recalled, “We were a few kilometres away when we heard the deafening blast. Flames shot up into the sky and, within moments, engulfed our bus.” “People were screaming and trying to escape but the door was locked. It was sheer panic," he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma had visited the SMS Hospital and spoke to doctors. He issued directions to ensure proper treatment of those injured.

“Deeply saddened to hear the news of casualties in the gas tanker fire incident on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway. As soon as the information about the incident was received, I went to the SMS Hospital and directed the doctors there to provide immediate necessary medical facilities and take proper care of the injured,” the CM posted on X.

A nearly 300-metre busy stretch of the highway was affected by the accident, leading to a long queue of vehicles

(With PTI inputs)