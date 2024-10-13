Sunday, October 13, 2024
     
WATCH VIDEO: Moving car catches fire in Jaipur's Sodala area, causes panic on streets

Jaipur car fire: The ablaze car hit a motorcyclist while other commuters tried to dodge it, the officials said. After receiving information about the incident, a team of firefighters from the 22 Godam area was pressed into service and the blaze was put out.

Reported By : Manish Bhattacharya Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Jaipur
Updated on: October 13, 2024 18:26 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Moving car catches fire in Jaipur's Sodala area.

Jaipur car fire: A moving car caught fire on an elevated road in Jaipur on Saturday (October 12), triggering panic among commuters who tried to dodge it, according to officials. The car's handbrake failed after it caught fire and it started moving down the road, hitting a motorcyclist on the way, fire officials said.

The car driver, Jitendra Jangid, told media that he stopped his car on the elevated road in the Sodala area and noticed smoke emanating from its bonnet. He said he stepped out of the car and it started moving down the road as its handbrake failed.

The car was gutted, Fire Officer Dinesh Kumar said. There was no loss of life in the incident, he said.

 
