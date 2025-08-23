Jaipur: 200-feet-long wall collapses at Amer Fort amid heavy rainfall | Video Jaipur: To safeguard visitors, access to the affected portions of the fort has been restricted. The ASI, in collaboration with the district administration, is presently undertaking urgent restoration along with drafting long-term preservation strategies.

A major mishap occurred at Jaipur’s Amer Fort, one of Rajasthan’s most famous tourist attractions, when a 200-foot-long wall suddenly collapsed on Saturday (August 23) amid heavy rainfall. The incident created panic among visitors and staff present at the fort.

Severe flooding is not limited to Jaipur alone, as several other regions of Rajasthan continue to reel under the impact of torrential rains. Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, and Tonk are among the worst-affected districts, where continuous downpours have submerged low-lying areas, disrupting road and rail links and leaving many villages cut off.

Authorities have described the situation as flood-like, prompting an urgent response. The Army and NDRF have been pressed into service, carrying out rescue and relief operations in Kota. At the same time, teams from the SDRF are actively engaged in evacuating residents from heavily inundated areas, working to ensure their safety as water levels continue to rise.

Assessment and safety measures

Authorities have rushed to the site to assess the extent of the damage. Restoration experts and engineers are expected to carry out an inspection to determine the cause of the collapse, which may be linked to weather conditions or structural weakening

Precautionary steps

Portions of the fort in the affected area have been temporarily cordoned off to ensure visitor safety. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and local administration are coordinating on immediate repairs and long-term preservation measures.

Heritage under scrutiny

Amer Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site under the Hill Forts of Rajasthan group, attracts thousands of tourists daily. The incident has raised serious concerns over the upkeep of centuries-old heritage structures in the state.