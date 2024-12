Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A thick layer of gas spreads near the plant in Jaipur

A panic situation prevailed on road number 18, Jaipur after a gas leakage incident took place at a plant on Tuesday. The leakage of gas started after an Oxygen tanker's valves were damaged. The personnel of police, Civil Defence and ambulance reached the spot. The gas leakage was stopping the main supply.

A 29-ton tanker's valves were broken, causing the leakage of oxygen up to 200-300 meters around the company- Ajmera Oxygen Gas Plant.

More details are awaited.