Free food, accommodation for devotees from Rajasthan at Mahakumbh; Check helpline number

Kumbh Mela 2025: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has instructed authorities to provide free accommodation, food, and medical facilities to the devotees from the state at Kumbh Mela. The state government has set up 'Rajasthan mandap', to cater services to people from the state. 49 tents with double bed attached lettuce and 30 bed dormitory are provided in the mandap.

CM Bhajanlal's statement

"Extensive arrangements have been ensured at the state government level so that the devotees of Rajasthan participating in this fair, including the royal bath of Moni Amavasya, Basant Panchami, Magh Purnima and Mahashivratri, can get the benefits of virtue without any hassle," CM Bhajan Lal's statement reads.

CM further appealed to the devotees to take advantage of these arrangements and enjoy the divine experience by taking a holy bath, darshan and worship at the Triveni Sangam of Mahakumbh.

Helpline number

As per an official statement, devotees from Rajasthan participating in the Mahakumbh Mela can avail these facilities at Rajasthan Mandap, Plot No. 97, Sector 7, Kailashpuri Marg, Prayagraj. For any kind of help and information in Prayagraj, you can contact the control room (9929860529, 9887812885) or the State Control Room of the Devasthan Department (0294-2426130).

Apart from the helpdesk, a control room has also been set up for the help of visitors along with arrangements for free food, medical etc. for the devotees.

Mahakumbh 2025

Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj began on January 13 and will continue until February 26. It is being held on the banks of the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

People across the world are attending the Kumbh mela, biggest religious gathering in the world, and officials expect over 45 crore people to take holy dip in Sangam. As per the official statement, from January 11 to January 16 over seven crore pilgrims have taken a dip at the Sangam.

On the first day of the Mahakumbh, a record 1.70 crore pilgrims took the holy dip and on January 14, around 3.50 crore people bathed in the Sangam. In the first two days of Mahakumbh alone, more than 5.20 crore devotees took the holy dip, officials said.

