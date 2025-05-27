Four workers die after inhaling toxic septic tank fumes in Jaipur, two in critical condition Preliminary investigations suggest that the workers were initially hesitant to enter the tank due to extreme heat and the presence of hazardous gases.

Jaipur:

In a tragic incident, four workers lost their lives after inhaling toxic fumes in Rajasthan. The men were allegedly forced to enter a septic tank at a jewellery factory in Jaipur’s Sitapura Industrial Area, police reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place late Monday night in a unit located in G-Block of the Jewellery Zone.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjeev Pal, Himanshu Singh, Rohit Pal, and Arpit Yadav. Two others, Ajay Chauhan and Rajpal, are in critical condition and currently receiving treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. Meanwhile, Amit Pal and Suraj Pal were discharged after receiving basic medical attention.

Workers were hesistant to go inside the tank

According to police, the workers descended into a 10-foot-deep tank and quickly lost consciousness. Preliminary investigations suggest they were initially hesitant to enter the tank due to extreme heat and the presence of hazardous gases. However, they were allegedly persuaded by factory management with the promise of extra pay.

Amit and Rohit were the first to enter the tank but began choking almost immediately and called for help. In an attempt to rescue them, six more workers followed, only to also lose consciousness inside the tank.

Authorities believe the tank contained a chemical sludge, a byproduct of jewellery manufacturing and cleaning, which is periodically cleaned to recover residual gold and silver particles. This practice is reportedly common in jewellery units.

