Four of family killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Rajsamand

In a tragic incident, four members of a family, including two brothers, died in a major road accident in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Thursday morning.

The police stated that the accident occurred on the Udaipur-Beawar Highway when a truck moving on the highway lost control, causing a chemical-laden tanker moving behind it to overturn. The tanker then overturned onto a car, claiming the four lives in Mansingh Ka Gudha village.

"The accident claimed the lives of Deenbandhu Upadhyay (40), his brother Purushottam Upadhyay (44), Purushottam's wife Renuka Upadhyay (40), and their mother Mansukh Devi (68)," SHO Govardhan Singh said while confirming the identities of the victims.

Further, he also informed that a case has been registered against the drivers of both the tanker and the truck.

Three arrested for oil theft

Meanwhile, in other major news from the state, the Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested three individuals accused of stealing crude oil from the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) by drilling into the underground Mudra-Panipat pipeline.

The police said, all the three accused, (Vishnoi from Jodhpur), (Bhupendra Singh alias Raju from Morbi), and (Bhagwan Singh alias Bhaggi (32) from Vadodara) were arrested by SOG team from Jodhpur from three different locations in the country in connection with the oil theft. The authorities also recovered a jeep and a car used to transport the stolen crude oil, the police added.

(With inputs from PTI)