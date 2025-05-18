Four killed, eight injured as speeding truck rams into crowd assisting accident victims in Rajasthan The deceased have been identified as Luvji Patidar, Dayalal Patidar, Savita Patidar, and Bhavesh Patidar. According to the SHO, they had been returning from a wedding ceremony and had stopped to help the victims of the jeep accident.

Jaipur:

In a tragic incident, four people who were helping victims of a road accident were killed while eight others sustained injuries when a speeding truck hit them in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday. The incident took place under Sabla police station limits around 11:30 pm on Saturday, officials informed.

Sabla Station House Officer (SHO) Raghuveer Singh stated that a jeep carrying a family returning from a wedding had veered off the road near the Pindawal Hilawadi bus stand on Saturday night, resulting in minor injuries to some of the passengers.

Locals gathered at the scene to assist. While the injured were being transferred into an ambulance, a speeding truck first crashed into an electricity pole and then hit several people at the site.

"During the rescue efforts, a speeding truck lost control and hit the people standing nearby. The impact of the accident was severe. Three motorcycles were trapped beneath the truck," SHO Singh said.

The injured were immediately taken to a hospital in Sagwara, Dungarpur, where four individuals were declared dead.

The deceased have been identified as Luvji Patidar, Dayalal Patidar, Savita Patidar, and Bhavesh Patidar. According to the SHO, they had been returning from a wedding ceremony and had stopped to help the victims of the jeep accident.

(With PTI inputs)