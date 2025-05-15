Suspected drone spotted near India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, alert sounded The drone, approximately 5-7 feet long, was found with its camera module broken and detached, as per an official. The drone will be sent for forensic and technical analysis to determine its origin and purpose, he added.

Jaipur:

A suspected drone was recovered in a field near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on Thursday morning, triggering an alert among security agencies. The unmanned aerial vehicle was discovered by villagers in the Anupgarh area around 9:45 am, who promptly informed local authorities upon spotting it.

Anupgarh Station House Officer (SHO) Ishwar Jangid confirmed that he immediately alerted the Border Security Force (BSF) and rushed to the location with a police team. The recovered drone, estimated to be between 5 to 7 feet in length, appeared damaged, with its camera module found broken and detached from the main body.

What did the official say?

"We have seized the drone. The area is being thoroughly examined. A bomb disposal squad has also been called in as a precautionary measure," Jangid said. The drone will be sent for forensic and technical analysis to determine its origin and purpose, he said.

Sources in the security establishment said the incident is being treated as serious, given the strategic location of Sri Ganganagar on the international border. Investigators are probing whether the drone was sent from across the border or if it strayed during a military activity.

"In the backdrop of the recent hostilities between India and Pakistan, security forces are already on alert in the border areas. The presence of such an object near the frontier is a cause for concern," the SHO said. BSF personnel and police are maintaining vigil in the area, and further updates are awaited pending technical evaluation, he said.

India thwarts Pakistan drone attacks

During the four-day intense military confrontation, the Indian armed forces intercepted and neutralised swarms of Pakistani drones to push back aerial incursions, while teams of cyber warriors on ground countered digital intrusions and a wave of misinformation. In fact, even before India decimated nine terror camps in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan under Operation Sindoor with precision strikes early on May 7, many Indian websites had become targets of cyberattacks.

(With PTI inputs)

