Caught on cam! CPR hero saves Jaipur based-businessman's life inside Kota jewellery shop Jaipur's gem trader Rajkumar who used to visit Kota at least once or twice monthly for business deals, pieced together his near-death moment after reviving. "Chest pain hit—then blackout, nothing," he gasped. Shop owner Vimal Jain noted no warning signs during their routine business chat.

Kota:

In a heart-stopping moment at Vardhman Jewellers in Kota's Rampura Bazaar, a Jaipur businessman Rajkumar Soni (60), a gemstone trader, suffered a cardiac arrest while browsing jewellery on Thursday afternoon (December 11) at around 1:58 pm. Seated at the counter discussing business, he suddenly grew breathless, slumped forward, and collapsed unconscious to the floor. Panicked staff and onlookers rushed to lay him flat, as the CCTV footage captured the chaos- his life hanging by a thread in the middle of a routine transaction.

Heroic CPR intervention: 2.5 minutes of life-saving action

Varun Jain (37), son of shop owner Vimal Kumar Jain, sprang into action without hesitation. With no formal CPR training beyond community programme awareness, Varun swiftly positioned Rajkumar on the floor, administered chest compressions for a relentless 2.5 minutes, and gave an emergency injection. The continuous effort paid off- Rajkumar regained consciousness, gasping back to life amid relieved gasps from those around. The dramatic CCTV video, released on Friday (December 12), has gone viral, showcasing Varun's calm precision under pressure.

Victim's ordeal: From chest pain to blackout

Rajkumar, who visits Kota once or twice monthly for jewellery deals from his Jhotwara, Jaipur base, later recounted fragments of the ordeal. "I felt chest pain, then nothing- everything went blank," he said upon reviving. Vimal Jain confirmed his regular customer had shown no prior signs of distress during their trade talk. Quick medical aid at the shop stabilised him before hospital transfer, turning a potential tragedy into a tale of survival.

Unsung hero's instinct: Community knowledge in action

Varun credited basic community workshops for his know-how, emphasising CPR's role in the "golden minutes" after cardiac arrest. Shop owner Vimal praised his son's instincts, "Employees froze, but Varun took charge." As the video spreads, it serves as a stark reminder for widespread CPR training across India.

(With inputs from Dinesh Kashyap)