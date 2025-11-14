Advertisement
Anta Bypoll Results 2025 LIVE: The Congress is banking on Pramod Jain Bhaya’s experience and Ashok Gehlot’s influence, while the BJP relies on Morpal Suman’s local connect and the leadership of CM Bhajanlal Sharma. The surprise factor is Naresh Meena, the independent candidate.

Anta Bypoll Results 2025
Anta Bypoll Results 2025 Image Source : INDIA TV
Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: , Updated:
Jaipur:

Vote counting for the Anta Assembly by-election in Rajasthan has begun. The Congress has nominated former minister and three-time MLA Pramod Jain Bhaya, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Morpal Suman. The entry of independent candidate Naresh Meena has turned the contest into a triangular one. On the Congress side, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made the final push to attract Anta’s voters before the campaign concluded. All three candidates have expressed strong confidence in their chances of victory. BJP’s Morpal Suman has emphasised his local roots, asserting that both of his main rivals are outsiders. The seat fell vacant after former MLA Kanwar Lal Meena lost his membership due to a court conviction in a 2005 case involving alleged assault and damage to government property. In the 2023 Assembly polls, BJP’s Kanwarlal Meena won the seat, but his membership was later annulled following a conviction in a nearly 20-year-old criminal case that carried a prison sentence of more than two years.

Anta voter turnout 

According to the Election Commission, voter turnout in the by-election stood at 79.32%. The Commission had established 268 polling stations for 2,27,563 registered voters. Each polling team was accompanied by police personnel, while Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) units were stationed at sensitive and critical booths. Despite early concerns about unrest, voting proceeded largely peacefully. However, in Sakli village (polling station 219), residents boycotted the polls to protest the administration’s neglect of local issues such as road construction to the crematorium, farm pathways, pond beautification, and playground development.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates on Anta bypoll results 2025...

 

Live updates :Anta Bypoll Results

  • 8:28 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Strong turnout in Anta and village boycott

    The constituency recorded 79.32% voter turnout across 268 polling stations, but Sakli village boycotted the polls, protesting lack of development on issues like road access, farm pathways and pond improvement.

     

  • 8:26 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Anta seat vacant after conviction

    The Anta bypoll was necessitated after former BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena lost his membership following a conviction in a 2005 case related to alleged assault and damage to government property.

     

  • 8:20 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Ashok Gehlot's last-minute push in Anta

    Before campaigning ended, former CM Ashok Gehlot urged Anta voters to back the Congress, hoping to swing momentum in favour of Pramod Jain Bhaya.

     

  • 8:15 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Triangular fight takes centre stage in Anta

    With Congress fielding Pramod Jain Bhaya and BJP putting up Morpal Suman, the entry of independent Naresh Meena has intensified the race, making predictions difficult.

     

  • 8:14 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Counting begins in Anta bypoll | Check who's leading, who's trailing

    Vote counting for the Anta Assembly bypoll in Rajasthan has started, marking the final phase of a triangular contest involving Congress, BJP and independent candidate Naresh Meena.

     

  • 8:07 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Anta voter turnout

    According to the Election Commission, voter turnout in the by-election stood at 79.32%. The Commission had established 268 polling stations for 2,27,563 registered voters. Each polling team was accompanied by police personnel, while Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) units were stationed at sensitive and critical booths. 

     

  • 8:00 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Counting for Anta bypoll begins

    Counting of votes for the Anta Assembly bypoll has begun, with officials finalising last-minute preparations at the counting centre. Security has been tightened as candidates and people await the first trends.

     

  • 7:58 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    How many voters does Anta constituency have?

    The Anta constituency has a total of 2,28,264 voters including 1,16,783 men and 1,11,477 women. Counting of votes will be held shortly. 

     

  • 7:34 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    How to check Anta Bypoll Results 2025?

    To check Anta Bypoll results 2025, you can check the India TV official website. Moreover, it can also be seen on the official website of the Election Commission of India.

     

  • 7:16 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Anta assembly bypolls: What happened in past elections?

    In the 2023 Assembly polls, BJP’s Kanwarlal Meena won the seat, but his membership was later annulled following a conviction in a nearly 20-year-old criminal case that carried a prison sentence of more than two years.

  • 7:15 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Anta assembly bypolls: BJP, Congress, and independent candidate in a tight spot

    The entry of independent candidate Naresh Meena has turned the contest into a triangular one. On the Congress side, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made the final push to attract Anta’s voters before the campaign concluded. All three candidates have expressed strong confidence in their chances of victory. 

  • 7:14 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Anta assembly bypolls to start at 8 AM

    Voting for Anta Assembly bypolls will start at 8 AM amid tight security. According to the Election Commission, voter turnout in the by-election stood at 79.32%. The Commission had established 268 polling stations for 2,27,563 registered voters. 

