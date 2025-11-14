Live Anta Bypoll Results 2025: BJP, Congress, and independent candidate in tight spot | Counting of votes begins Anta Bypoll Results 2025 LIVE: The Congress is banking on Pramod Jain Bhaya’s experience and Ashok Gehlot’s influence, while the BJP relies on Morpal Suman’s local connect and the leadership of CM Bhajanlal Sharma. The surprise factor is Naresh Meena, the independent candidate.

Vote counting for the Anta Assembly by-election in Rajasthan has begun. The Congress has nominated former minister and three-time MLA Pramod Jain Bhaya, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Morpal Suman. The entry of independent candidate Naresh Meena has turned the contest into a triangular one. On the Congress side, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made the final push to attract Anta’s voters before the campaign concluded. All three candidates have expressed strong confidence in their chances of victory. BJP’s Morpal Suman has emphasised his local roots, asserting that both of his main rivals are outsiders. The seat fell vacant after former MLA Kanwar Lal Meena lost his membership due to a court conviction in a 2005 case involving alleged assault and damage to government property. In the 2023 Assembly polls, BJP’s Kanwarlal Meena won the seat, but his membership was later annulled following a conviction in a nearly 20-year-old criminal case that carried a prison sentence of more than two years.

Anta voter turnout

According to the Election Commission, voter turnout in the by-election stood at 79.32%. The Commission had established 268 polling stations for 2,27,563 registered voters. Each polling team was accompanied by police personnel, while Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) units were stationed at sensitive and critical booths. Despite early concerns about unrest, voting proceeded largely peacefully. However, in Sakli village (polling station 219), residents boycotted the polls to protest the administration’s neglect of local issues such as road construction to the crematorium, farm pathways, pond beautification, and playground development.

