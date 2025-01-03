5 including a two-year-old killed after truck hit tempo in Rajasthan’s Udaipur

Follow us on Image Source : ISTOCK Image used for representational purposes.

Five people, including four women and a child, were killed and eight others were injured when a truck hit a tempo in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on Friday, police said. The collision occurred on NH-27 near Gogunda Pindwara. The tempo had picked up passengers from Saleriya village and entered the highway when the truck rammed into it, Udaipur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal said.

Goyal said that the truck driver fled the spot after the accident. According to the police, the truck driver lost control of the vehicle on the slope causing it to crash into the tempo.

The women who died were identified as Pushpa Garasiya, Manjubal Garasiya, Kastubai Garasiya and Mamta Garasiya. Mamta’s son, two-year-old Tumaram died while being taken to the hospital, the police said. They said that the eight injured people were referred to Udaipur.

45 injured in bus-truck collision

In another accident that took place on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district n Thursday, around 45 passengers were injured after a private bus rammed into two trucks, which had already collided with each other.

Nangal-Rajawatan DSP Charul Gupta said that a bus of devotees was going from Ujjain to Delhi when the accident occurred due to dense fog.

The DSP said around 45 passengers in the bus were injured and more than 20 were admitted to Dausa District Hospital. Four were referred to Jaipur and some injured left for Noida and Delhi for treatment, she added. Gupta said the accident took place near Lahdi Ka Bas on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa district.

Jaipur LPG gas tanker tragedy:

In a tragic accident, that occurred on December 20, at least 20 people were killed in an LPG tanker accident on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway. The accident had triggered a massive blaze which had left over 40 vehicles charred and several injured who have been receiving treatment at the SMS hospital.

