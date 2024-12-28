3-year-old stuck in borewell for 6 days: Mother pleads for help, asks 'What if she was a collector's daughter'

Follow us on Image Source : X Chetna's mother pleads for rescue

'What if the girl was collector madam's child?' these are words of anxious Dholi Devi whose 3-year-old daughter is stuck in borewell for six days. Chetna is stuck in a 150-foot deep borewell since December 23 i.e. for over 110 hours. Her mother is pleading in front of authorities to rescue her. on Monday, Chetna fell into the borewell while playing on her father's farm on Monday. She has been without food and water for five days.

'My daughter is hungry and thirsty'

A video of Chetna's mother is being circulated on social media where she could be seen pleading with folded hands to rescue her daughter. "It's been six days. My daughter is hungry and thirsty. What if the girl was collector madam's child? Would she let her be there for so long? Please get my daughter out as soon as possible," Dholi Devi pleaded.

Rescue operation underway

Chetna, has been trapped in a borewell for the last 6 days in the Kotputli-Behror area of Rajasthan. A large-scale rescue operation is underway to save her. Teams from NDRF, SDRF, and the local administration are continuously working on the rescue. The girl is stuck at a depth of 150 feet in the 700-foot borewell. A 170-foot tunnel parallel to the borewell has been dug, and an L-shaped pipe system has been installed to reach Chetna.

Rain is causing hurdles

Heavy rains are preventing the rescue teams from descending into the tunnel to bring Chetna out. Teams have set up waterproof tents at the site to protect the borewell from rainwater, it has been covered from all sides to ensure safety of the girl.

District Collector Kalpana Agarwal told reporters, "An attempt is being made to reach Chetna through an L-shaped tunnel by digging a parallel pit near the borewell. Two NDRF jawans who have descended into the pit are doing manual drilling. We are watching them on camera. The equipment they are demanding from below are being sent to them," .

Local SHO Sarund Mohammad Imran said, "All possible efforts are being made (to rescue the girl). NDRF and SDRF teams are working continuously. Unfortunately, rain interrupted the rescue operation on Friday."

However, with each passing moment, the hopes to save the toddler is diminishing as the rescue team has been unable to supply food or water to Chetna.

(With PTI inputs)